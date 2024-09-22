Sarah Storey wins remarkable 38th para-cycling world title

46-year-old claims GB's first gold medal of the 2024 UCI Road World Championships

Sarah Storey at the 2024 World Championships
(Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Dame Sarah Storey won her 38th career para-cycling world title at the UCI World Championships on Sunday, storming to victory in the C5 individual time trial. 

The Brit commanded her way around the 29.9km course in Zurich, Switzerland winning by one minute and 36 seconds ahead of France's Heïdi Gaugain, and claiming her country's first gold medal of the event. 

