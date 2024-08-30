How the 2024 Paralympics ensure fairness: a guide to the paracycling classification system

"Sports allow us all to explore our abilities, and the Paralympic Games are the epitome of this," writes 4-time Paralympic medalist Dr. Meg Fisher

Branden Walton and pilot Spencer Seggebruch of Team United States compete during the Men&#039;s B 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying on day one of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dr. Meg Fisher
By
published
in Features

Editor’s note: Dr. Meg Fisher is a Canadian-American Paralympian with four Paralympic medals and 10 World Championship titles to her name. She competed at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. She’s retired from international para-racing and continues to compete in gravel events, setting the boundary of what’s possible with every race she finishes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dr. Meg Fisher
Dr. Meg Fisher
Contributor

Dr. Meg Fisher is a Paralympic gold medalist and 10x World Champion with Team USA.  She is also a doctor of physical therapy living in Missoula, Montana where she enjoys exploring the trails with her dog Pax. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸