The Paris Paralympics start this weekend: Here’s how and when to watch all the paracycling action
Whether in the States or in the U.K., cheer on your home country at the Paris Paralympics without missing a moment
The Tour de France, the Paris Olympics, the Tour de France Femmes and now the Paris Paralympics: the summer of sport just keeps on giving.
The opening ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Paralympics take place on Friday, August 28, from 2-5 p.m. ET, and the first cycling events of the Paralympics —track time trial and individual pursuit— get the cycling action going straightaway the following day, August 29.
Here's where and when to watch the cycling action.
The Broadcasters
For those in the U.S., NBC is the official broadcaster of the Olympics and the Paralympics, and all cycling can be viewed via NBC’s live streaming service, Peacock.
If you’re in the U.K., Channel 4 will show the Paralympics on television and BBC Radio Live 5 and the BBC Sport website will also feature coverage.
For those in Canada, Paralympics coverage can be found on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC’s Paris 2024 website and the CBC Paris 2024 app.
Our friends down under in Australia can watch the Paralympics on Channel 9 and 9Gem.
Time Trials - Road
September 4 - Men’s and Women’s Time Trials - All Categories
Time: The Entire Paralympic Day
Location: Clichy-sous-Bois
Road Races
September 5
Categories: Men H1-2, Women H1-4, Men H5, Women H5, Men H4, Men H3
Times: 1:30 p.m. CEST / 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. EST
Location: Clichy-sous-Bois
September 6
Categories: Men C4-5, Women C4-5, Men B, Women B
Times: 1:30 p.m. CEST/ 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. EST
September 7
Categories: Women C1-3, Men C1-3, Men T1-2, Women T1-2, Mixed H1-5 relay
Times: 1:30 p.m. CEST/ 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. EST
Location: Clichy-sous-Bois
Track
August 29
Events: Women’s C4-5 500m time trial, Men’s C1 3000m individual pursuit, Women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit, Men’s B 4000m individual pursuit
Times: 4 p.m. - 9:13 p.m. CEST / 3 p.m. - 8:13 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. - 3:13 p.m. EST
Location: National Velodrome
August 30
Events: Men’s C4-5 1000m time trial, Women’s C4 3000m individual pursuit, Men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit, Men’s C3 3000m individual pursuit, Women’s B 1000m time trial
Times: 3:30 - 8:34 p.m. CEST / 2:30 - 7:34 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. - 2:34 p.m. EST
Location: National Velodrome
August 31
Events: Women’s C1-3 500m time trial, Men’s C1-3 1000m time trial, Men’s C4 4000m individual pursuit, Men’s C5 4000m individual pursuit
Times: 2:00 - 7:21 p.m. CEST / 1:00 - 6:21 p.m. BST / 8:00 a.m. - 1:21 p.m. EST
Location: National Velodrome
September 1
Events: Men’s B 1000m time trial, Women’s B 3000m individual pursuit, Women’s C5 3000m individual pursuit, Open C1-5 750m team sprint
Times: 3:00 - 7:37 p.m. CEST / 2:00 - 6:37 p.m. BST / 9:00 a.m. - 1:37 p.m. ET
Location: National Velodrome
