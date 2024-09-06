Dame Sarah Storey wins 19th Paralympic gold with road race triumph

Brit outsprints French breakaway rival in a nail-biting finish

Dame Sarah Storey wins C4-5 Paralympic road race Paris 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Steele)
By
published
in News

Dame Sarah Storey has won her 19th Paralympic gold medal, after sprinting to victory from a small leading group in the women's C4-5 road race in Paris on Friday.

She was part of a longstanding four-woman breakaway in the 71km rolling race around Clichy-sous-Bois, east of the city. The quartet included Storey, Paula Ossa (Colombia), Heidi Gauguin (France) and Sarah Bosco (USA), and became three with around two of the 14km laps to go, when Bosco dropped out of contention.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

