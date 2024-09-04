'I hope they never do this to the women again': Sarah Storey criticises Paralympic course after claiming 18th gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dame Sarah Storey claimed her 18th Paralympic gold medal at the Paris Games, winning the C5 time trial on Wednesday morning.

Storey completed the 14.1-kilometre course in 20:22.15, just over four seconds faster than France's Heidi Gaugain, with Alana Forster (Aus) rounding off the podium.

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the cycling industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials, and still rides as much as she can - albeit a fair proportion indoors, for now.

