Safer pro cycling scheme boss ousted after less than a year, as number of crashed-out WorldTour riders reaches 38

50% of crashes are due to rider error, says UCI boss David Lappartient

A crash at Danilith Nokere Koerse
A crash at Danilith Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By James Shrubsall
published

The UCI's new safe pro cycling initiative - SafeR - has stalled before even getting off the ground, with stakeholders forcing out CEO Jaap Van Hulten, reports Cyclingnews.

Van Hulten, who was sharing his time between SafeR and his former role as chief operating officer at Visma-Lease A Bike, was ousted after "it became clear that the work carried out to date has not lived up to the objectives set, particularly in a context in which too many accidents have occurred", the UCI told CN.

