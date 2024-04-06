Legal action to be taken against 'violent' spectators, warns riders' union

Proceedings already filed against people alleged to have thrown beer at Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

A leading riders' union has said it is prepared to "go all the way with civil action" against roadside spectators who assault riders. 

The Belgian branch of the Cyclistes Professionels Associés (CPA) has already filed proceedings against people who allegedly threw beer at Mathieu van der Poel during the Tour of Flanders last weekend. 

