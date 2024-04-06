Legal action to be taken against 'violent' spectators, warns riders' union

A leading riders' union has said it is prepared to "go all the way with civil action" against roadside spectators who assault riders.

The Belgian branch of the Cyclistes Professionels Associés (CPA) has already filed proceedings against people who allegedly threw beer at Mathieu van der Poel during the Tour of Flanders last weekend.

The threat of legal action comes after a recent spate of incidents at bike races. In December, Van der Poel endured abuse from spectators at a UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Hulst, Belgium, leading him to spit at the crowd. Then, at February’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, three-time world champion Marianne Vos appeared to have liquid thrown over her.

"We want something to be done about those who spoil the atmosphere for everyone," said Bert Scheirlincx, secretary general of the Belgian cyclists' association, BPCA. "We are prepared to go all the way with our civil action as long as certain rude fans are punished and stop spoiling the spectacle that our beautiful sport has to offer."

In a statement, the CPA backed the BPCA's move and called on spectators to "behave respectfully" towards the riders, refraining from pushing or touching them when they pass.

"Cycling races, as well as being a great spectacle for millions of spectators, represent for the athletes the result of hard work and preparation that can be thwarted in a matter of moments by unreasonable, even violent, actions on the part of spectators," the CPA said.

On his way to victory at the Tour of Flanders, Van der Poel was reported to have been spat at, and had beer thrown at him. "There were some downpours, yes," the world champion told Sporza afterwards. "I was actually so focused on my effort that it didn’t really bother me."

Flanders Classics CEO Tomas van den Spiegel later confirmed an intention to take legal action against the suspects. "We did that in Omloop," he said. "Beer was thrown at Marianne Vos on the Muur van Geraardsbergen. The beer throwers there were identified and we filed civil proceedings."

Speaking about the incidents concerning Van der Poel, the Flemish Ardennes police said charges could be "severe".

"Although we didn't observe the incidents firsthand, they were captured on the race footage," the police force said, as reported in HLN. "We'll use this to draft a report and identify the suspects. The charges will be severe: assault and battery. We're determined to push this as far as we can, sending a clear message that such behaviour is totally unacceptable."