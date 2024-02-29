Police to interview spectator who threw liquid at Marianne Vos at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Belgian police have identified and invited to interview a spectator who threw liquid over Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) during Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend.

The three-time road world champion won the Belgian Classic on her race debut on Saturday, but appeared to have a cup thrown over her on an ascent of the Muur van Geraardsbergen.

After the race, Vos confirmed the incident, saying: “I did indeed get something over me. That is not part of it and it is a shame, but yes… it happened.”

Local police in Geraardsbergen have since found the spectator, according to reports in the Dutch-speaking press, and have invited him for questioning, with a view to potential action.

“Unfortunately, this wonderful sporting event was overshadowed by an incident in which Marianne Vos had a cup of drink thrown in her face by a spectator. This incident sparked outrage within the cycling community,” the police force said.

“Immediately after the incident, we took all necessary steps and acted decisively,” said police chief Patrice De Mets. “The perpetrator has now been identified. We have invited this person for questioning to take responsibility for his behaviour.”

Helpt u even de boerenlul te identificeren die bier gooit op Marianne Vos op de Muur van Geraardsbergen? ⁦@sporza_koers⁩ pic.twitter.com/01RtzTTFH8February 24, 2024 See more

Despite the incident, Vos went on to win the race, outsprinting the world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) from a four-rider move that went to the line.

“This victory means a lot to me,” the Dutchwoman said afterwards. “I would never have dreamed of starting the new season like this. The fact it was also my debut in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad made it even better.

“It was a tough race, so then you have to wait and see what is left in the legs. Kopecky rode an incredibly strong final. That I could beat her is great.”

Vos’s spectator experience is not an isolated case in Belgium. During a UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup event in Hulst on 30 December last year, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) spat at a group of spectators who he said had been booing him throughout the race; beer was also said to be thrown.

“These types of spectators do not belong on our cross [race],” the organisers said afterwards. “A few among those thousands of other – exemplary – supporters felt it necessary not only to taunt and pelt Mathieu van der Poel with beer. Two press photographers were also carelessly pushed into the water by a bunch of miscreants.”

Van der Poel was later fined 250 Swiss francs (£225/$285) for spitting.