Ineos Grenadiers DS fined 5000 CHF and given a yellow card at Tour de France after team car hits fan

Ineos Grenadiers sports director Oli Cookson was fined and given a yellow card at the Tour de France on Saturday's stage 14, for "incorrect behaviour that endangered spectators".

Television footage showed an Ineos team car hitting a spectator who was standing on the Col du Peyresourde on Saturday, as fans packed the climb.

The car was following the breakaway, which included Ineos riders Thymen Arensman and Carlos Rodríguez; Arensman would go on to win the stage, the team's first victory at the race since 2023.

Cookson was fined 5,000 CHF (£4,550/$6,235) for his part in the incident, as well as being given a yellow card, which can be given to any member of the race, not just riders.

Arensman won €11,000 for winning the stage, but the fine means that prize has almost been halved.

The car hit a spectator who was on the right hand side of the road with around 32.6km to go of the race, who then hit the ground. The car then immediately stopped.

In her fall, the spectator lost her hat and her phone, which also fell to the ground. The incident was shown on TV, but has now been shared on social media. Nothing is known about the spectator's condition at this time.

