Ineos Grenadiers DS fined 5000 CHF and given a yellow card at Tour de France after team car hits fan

TV footage showed a driver of a team car hit a spectator standing on the Col du Peyresourde on stage 14

Ineos Grenadiers car and bus
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Ineos Grenadiers sports director Oli Cookson was fined and given a yellow card at the Tour de France on Saturday's stage 14, for "incorrect behaviour that endangered spectators".

Television footage showed an Ineos team car hitting a spectator who was standing on the Col du Peyresourde on Saturday, as fans packed the climb.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket