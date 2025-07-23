Man invades finish line at Tour de France, taken out by police

A member of the public tried to cycle across the finish line minutes before Jonathan Milan won the stage

A protestor is tackled at the finish of stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: SWpix.com/Zac Williams)
Adam Becket
By
published

In the rain of Valence on Wednesday afternoon, a member of the public attempted to cycle across the finish line of stage 17 of the Tour de France, possibly as a stunt.

The man, dressed in a Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale jersey, got as far as the line before he was taken out by a member of the Compagnies Republicaines de Securite (CRS), essentially French riot police.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket