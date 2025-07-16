'Israel out of the Tour' – Pro-Palestine protestor tackled after invading Tour de France finish

Extinction Rebellion Toulouse claim responsibility for the stunt, which happened at the same time as the sprint for victory on stage 11

Anti-Israel protestor on finish at Tour de France
A pro-Palestine protestor was tackled after invading the finish area of the Tour de France on stage 11 in Toulouse on Wednesday.

The man, who had a t-shirt on that read "Israel out of the Tour", ran onto the Boulevard Lascrosses as Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) juked it out for victory, and was bundled into the barriers, without interacting with the riders. He was then arrested by French police.

