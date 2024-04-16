'We're fighting all the time to be in front': Is cycling more dangerous nowadays? We asked the pros

'We need to show some good sense and realise that it's not worth winning at any price,' said one rider

A Lotto Dstny rider on the floor
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Professional cycling is more dangerous than ever, according to the pros, with faster speeds, more animated racing and sub-par safety measures heightening the risk of crashing. 

Earlier this month, a series of high-profile crashes triggered debates within the sport over rider safety. Grand Tour winners Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard are all currently sidelined, having abandoned Itzulia Basque Country, the latter two with multiple fractures. Wout van Aert, too, broke numerous bones in a hard fall at Dwars door Vlaanderen

