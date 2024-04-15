‘For a guy my size, it’d be a big challenge’ - Matteo Jorgenson rules out Grand Tour ambitions

American says he’s not a three-week option for Visma-Lease a Bike

Matteo Jorgenson winning Dwaars door Vlaanderen
By Tom Davidson
For all his talent, Matteo Jorgenson believes he is not suited to competing for Grand Tours. 

The American won the eight-stage Paris-Nice last month, raising questions of whether he could repeat the success over three weeks. 

