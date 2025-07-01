'It's time to dream bigger' - Matteo Jorgensen to stay with Team Visma Lease a Bike through 2029

'I’ve set ambitious goals for the next four years and want to make this the peak of my career,' says the American

Matteo Jorgenson
Rather than accepting leadership opportunities at smaller teams, Matteo Jorgenson has committed his long-term future to Team Visma | Lease a Bike, extending his contract until at least 2029.

The 25-year-old American, who has rapidly become one of the sport’s rising stars, believes the Dutch WorldTeam offers the ideal environment to pursue his growing ambitions.

