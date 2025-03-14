Jonas Vingegaard abandons Paris-Nice after stage 5 crash
Former Tour de France winner to recover from injuries at home
Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has withdrawn from Paris-Nice after suffering a crash on Thursday's fifth stage.
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider fell with 84km to go on the stage, cutting his upper lip, and appearing to hurt his wrist.
The Dane's team confirmed on Friday morning that he will not take the start on stage six.
"Our medical staff has decided that it is best for him to recover from yesterday's crash at home and focus on his next goals for the season," Visma-Lease a Bike said in a statement.
Vingegaard was leading Paris-Nice at the time of his crash, but ended up losing 26 seconds on a steep finish, ceding his yellow jersey to teammate Matteo Jorgenson.
After the stage, the Dane was pictured by TV cameras in discomfort, holding his wrist as he was examined by a team doctor.
"He told me that he thought his hand was possibly broken," Jorgenson said post-race. "It was really painful for him and I know he had a hard time braking and a hard time holding his handlebars.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"He told me just to go for it myself and that he'd try and do his best," the American continued. "We tried to get him back in the race but he seemed to be in a lot of pain."
Victor Campenaerts, also of Visma-Lease a Bike, said Vingegaard told him he was experiencing "dizziness" during the stage.
"Given the circumstances, it's very impressive that he finished this stage. I didn't get the impression that he was very lucid," Campenaerts told Sporza.
The team is yet to confirm any of the Dane's injuries.
The crash came almost a year to the day Vingegaard was involved in a high-speed incident at Itzulia Basque Country, which left him with broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a punctured lung. He spent almost two weeks in hospital at the time, where he underwent surgery on his fractures.
Vingegaard returned to racing three months after the crash at the Tour de France, where he won a stage, and eventually finished second to Tadej Pogačar.
The Slovenian, too, was recently involved in a crash, sliding out into a ditch during last Saturday's Strade Bianche. He went on to remount his bike and win the race.
Three stages still remain at this year's Paris-Nice, which comes to a close on Sunday. Friday's stage six offers a mostly flat course, stretching out over 210km to Berre L'Étang.
Following Vingegaard's withdrawal, Jorgenson leads the race by 36 seconds over Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Florian Lipowitz, who has jumped from third to second in the overall standings.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Paris-Nice Queen stage shortened due to 'unfavourable' weather
Race to skip Côte de Belvédère and the Col de La Colmiane, stage now 109km
By Adam Becket Published
-
How the Cycle to Work Scheme works: The tax-free way to get a new bike
The Cycle to Work scheme has now been going for over 20 years but it still gives a chance to save cash
By Hannah Reynolds Published
-
'Given the circumstances, it's very impressive that he finished this stage' - Jonas Vingegaard crashes at Paris-Nice, loses 26 seconds on stage 5
Visma-Lease a Bike rider left with cut on lip and and ceded race lead on Thursday, understood to have hurt wrist
By Adam Becket Published
-
'The legs were on fire' - Lenny Martinez powers to victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice as Matteo Jorgenson moves back into the race lead
American takes over the yellow jersey after Jonas Vingegaard ships time on steep final climb to La Côte-Saint-André
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'I am ready to show who I am' - João Almeida beats Jonas Vingegaard on a rain-soaked stage 4 of Paris-Nice
Vingegaard moved into the race lead after putting in a late attack on the road to La Loges des Gardes
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'It's a small advantage' - Why different coloured socks and gloves could be the new marginal gain in team time trials
XDS Astana wore fluorescent shades for a reason at Paris-Nice, explains Alex Dowsett
By Tom Davidson Published
-