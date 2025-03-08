'Not the best way to win a race' - Tadej Pogačar comes back from dramatic crash to claim third Strade Bianche victory

World champion in 'a lot of pain' after falling into a ditch

Tadej Pogačar wins Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Not even a heavy crash could stop Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) from winning Strade Bianche on Saturday.

With rips peppered across his white skinsuit, the world champion came back from sliding dramatically into a ditch to win the Italian one-day race for a third time. The fall came with 50km to go, and after leading through the Tuscan hills with 2023 winner Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Pogačar attacked solo inside 20km from the line.

