Tadej Pogačar crashes into ditch at Strade Bianche, remounts bike to continue

World champion goes on to win race following rare crash

Tadej Pogačar crash at Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) fell victim to a rare crash at Strade Bianche on Saturday, sliding across the road and into a ditch.

The incident came with 50km to go in the race, when the world champion was leading in a trio with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) and Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers).

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

