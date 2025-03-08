Tadej Pogačar crashes into ditch at Strade Bianche, remounts bike to continue

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) fell victim to a rare crash at Strade Bianche on Saturday, sliding across the road and into a ditch.

The incident came with 50km to go in the race, when the world champion was leading in a trio with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) and Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers).

Applying pressure on a sweeping downhill bend, Pogačar's back wheel appeared to give way, and his bike slid underneath him, sending him barrelling into a bush at the roadside.

He reemerged seconds later, snagging his foot on the branches, with grazes down his left side and rips across his white skinsuit.

After a bike swap, the Slovenian gritted his teeth and stormed back to rejoin the front of the race. He then went into the final 45km alongside Pidcock, who had slowed to wait for him.

💥 Big crash for Tadej Pogacar who ends up in the field! 🌈 A bikechange and the World Champion is now storming towards a lone Tom Pidcock at the front

After remounting his bike, Pogačar went on to win the race, earning his third victory at the Italian Classic.

Asked to explain the crash post-race, he said: "I went too fast, I guess. I know this road very well, I've ridden it already now 20 times in my life, but sometimes you misjudge. I just slipped. Shit happens.

"For a moment, I didn’t know if I was ok. The bike was not working, so I had to change the bike. I was a bit worried, because when you crash, the body takes a lot from you. But I still had enough to finish it off.”

After the crossing the line, and celebrating with his team, Pogačar said the adrenaline had begun to wear off and he was "starting to feel a lot of pain".

"It’s not the best way to win a race, but a win is a win," he said. "Let’s hope it’s nothing worse than it looks. All should be fine."