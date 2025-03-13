'Given the circumstances, it's very impressive that he finished this stage' - Jonas Vingegaard crashes at Paris-Nice, loses 26 seconds on stage 5

Visma-Lease a Bike rider left with cut on lip and and ceded race lead on Thursday, understood to have hurt wrist

Jonas Vingegaard in black at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard crashed on stage five of Paris-Nice on Thursday before losing 26 seconds on a steep finish, ceding the race lead in the process.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was involved in an innocuous-looking crash with 84km to go, but quickly remounted. He suffered a cut to his upper lip, but resumed racing soon after swapping bikes and being attended to by the race doctor. He is understood to have hurt his wrist, and will be examined.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

