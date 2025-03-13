'The legs were on fire' - Lenny Martinez powers to victory on stage 5 of Paris-Nice as Matteo Jorgenson moves back into the race lead

American takes over the yellow jersey after Jonas Vingegaard ships time on steep final climb to La Côte-Saint-André

Lenny Martinez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Lenny Martinez sprinted to stage five victory at Paris-Nice, surging past Visma-Lease a Bike’s Matteo Jorgenson on the steep uphill drag at La Côte-Saint-André to take a first-ever stage win at the Race to the Sun.

The punishing ascent took its toll on the legs of the race leader, Jonas Vingegaard, who shipped time in the fight for overall victory in Nice on Sunday. The Dane was involved in what initially appeared to be an innocuous crash earlier in the stage, but he was seen clutching his wrist at the finish.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

