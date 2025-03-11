'We made no mistakes' - Visma-Lease a Bike surge to team time trial victory at Paris-Nice, with Matteo Jorgenson moving into race lead

The Dutch team took control of the general classification putting Jorgenson into the yellow jersey

Visma-Lease a Bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike powered to victory in stage three’s team time trial at Paris-Nice on Tuesday and took over the overall race lead through Matteo Jorgenson as a result.

The Dutch team set a time of 30:26.96, averaging 56.2 kmph across the 28.4 kilometre course from Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Nevers. Jayco-AlUla were next best, finishing 14 seconds down on Visma, with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe completing the top three a further ten seconds back.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

