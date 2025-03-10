'It's one to remember' - Tim Merlier makes it two from two at Paris-Nice

Belgian wins second stage in Bellegarde ahead of French duo Emilien Jeannière and Hugo Page

Tim Merlier made it two from two at Paris-Nice on Monday, sprinting to a resounding victory on stage two of the race while wearing the leader's yellow jersey.

None of Merlier’s rivals were able to match his lethal turn of speed, with the reigning European champion taking a relatively straightforward sixth win of the year after being perfectly set up in the finishing straight. It followed victory on stage one, too.

News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

