Jonas Vingegaard returns, Classics prep and TTT time: Everything you need to know about Paris-Nice

Things to look out for, riders to watch, and a guide to Paris-Nice

The peloton at Paris-Nice in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris-Nice
Saturday 9-16 March
Distance: 1,206km over eight stages

The first European WorldTour stage race of the year is here, with Paris-Nice presenting a Tour de France in miniature across the country. It runs concurrently with Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy, with the best male riders in the world split across the pair.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Stage

Date

Start

Finish

Distance

Terrain

1

9 March

Le Perray-en-Yvelines

Le Perray-en-Yvelines

156.5km

Flat-ish

2

10 March

Montesson

Bellegarde

183.9km

Flat

3

11 March

Nevers

Nevers

28.4km

TTT

4

12 March

Vichy

La Loge des Gardes

163.4km

Hilly, summit finish

5

13 March

Saint-Just-en-Chevalet

La Côte-Saint-André

196.5km

Hilly, summit finish

6

14 March

Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban

Berre L'Étang

209.8km

Flat

7

15 March

Nice

Auron

147.8km

Mountains

8

16 March

Nice

Nice

119.9km

Mountains

