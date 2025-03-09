Tim Merlier takes bunch sprint victory on opening Paris-Nice stage

Soudal Quick-Step's European champion Tim Merlier beats Arnaud Démare and Alberto Dainese in Le Perray-en-Yvelines

Tim Merlier celebrates victory on the opening stage of Paris-Nice
European champion takes his fifth win of the season on the Paris-Nice opener
By
published

European champion Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) continued his fine run of form by picking up his fifth win of the season on the opening stage of Paris-Nice in Le Perray-en-Yvelines. Ideally set up by his teammates, the Belgian sprinter finished well clear of his rivals, who were led in by Frenchman Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), with Italy’s Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) in third place.

Winner of the race’s opening stage on his only previous appearance in ‘The Race to the Sun’ in 2023, Merlier fully lived up to his pre-stage status as the day’s favourite. The 32-year-old Belgian jumped across to the left-hand barrier as he opened his sprint with a little more than 200 metres remaining and never looked likely to be caught as he cruised to victory.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

