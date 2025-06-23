'We hope to be America's Dream Team' - George Hincapie launches US team with eyes on Tour de France

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling intends to be racing the Tour de France in ‘five years or less’

George Hincapie carrying an American flag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

U.S. road racing legend George Hincapie is launching a new professional cycling team with ambitions to reach the Tour de France within five years. The team, named Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, will begin competition in 2026, with the intent to register as a UCI ProTeam.

More than a team, Hincapie says it's an effort to re-ignite American cycling through a long-term platform for U.S. riders to compete at the sport’s highest levels.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1