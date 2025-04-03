Lidl-Trek, EF Education-EasyPost among first teams to seize ‘the only chance to race in the United States’

With a world-class field of competitors, organisers hope to showcase professional cycling to American spectators and reignite fan interest

2022 Maryland Cycling Classic end in a four-up sprint
(Image credit: Maryland Cycling Classic)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

After a 2024 cancellation, the Maryland Cycling Classic—America’s top-ranked pro road race—returns bigger and better this season, with WorldTour teams like Lidl-Trek, EF Education-EasyPost and Team Jayco-AlUla headlining the early roster.

Earlier this spring, organisers announced welcomed changes to the UCI event, including the addition of a women’s race and a date shift to align the Maryland Classic with the Canadian one-day WorldTour events. The new September 6th slot makes the transatlantic trip more appealing for European teams chasing points in both Maryland and Quebec.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like