Lidl-Trek, EF Education-EasyPost among first teams to seize ‘the only chance to race in the United States’

After a 2024 cancellation, the Maryland Cycling Classic—America’s top-ranked pro road race—returns bigger and better this season, with WorldTour teams like Lidl-Trek, EF Education-EasyPost and Team Jayco-AlUla headlining the early roster.

Earlier this spring, organisers announced welcomed changes to the UCI event, including the addition of a women’s race and a date shift to align the Maryland Classic with the Canadian one-day WorldTour events. The new September 6th slot makes the transatlantic trip more appealing for European teams chasing points in both Maryland and Quebec.

The men’s and women’s races will take place on the same day and on similar courses. While the women’s roster has yet to be announced, organisers today shared the first seven teams committed to attending the men’s race. A total of 16 teams, each consisting of seven riders, are expected.

Joining the aforementioned WorldTour teams are Colombia’s top team, Team Medellín-EPM, Canada’s Hustle Pro Cycling, American continental team Project Echelon Racing, and a U.S. national team comprising a selection of top young American talent.

“The Maryland Cycling Classic is an event we look forward to each year and are eager to head to Baltimore once again this year after the event was cancelled in 2024,” said Steven de Jongh, head sports director for Lidl-Trek.

“As an American team, the Maryland Cycling Classic is an important race for us. In fact, it’s the only chance we have to race in the United States. Every edition provides exciting racing, and we have great memories of Mattias Skjelmose winning in 2023. Hopefully we will see a Lidl-Trek rider on the top step of the podium once more this year.”

Previous editions of the Maryland Cycling Classic ran in 2022 and 2023, with Sep Vanmarke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) winning the first two thrilling events, respectively. In both instances, the race broke apart early across Baltimore's rolling terrain before the peloton reached a fast finishing circuit around Baltimore’s inner harbour.

Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) has finished on the podium in both the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Maryland race, and fans will be keen to see their American star return to race on home soil.

“Our goal remains to field a high-level field and showcase professional cycling to American spectators and a global television audience. This is a rare opportunity to see some of the world’s stars race on American soil. We are currently in negotiations with other top-level teams for the race,” said Steve Brunner, the executive director for the race.

In 2024, the race was forced to cancel due to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, leaving fans worried despite organisers' promises of a comeback. In recent years, too many American races have gone on hiatus only to vanish for good. But the 2025 edition aims to be its most ambitious yet, with a stronger European presence, two races, and renewed excitement to bring world-class competition back to U.S. soil.

Stay tuned for more roster announcements for the men’s and women’s races, in the coming week.