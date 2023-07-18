18 things you didn't know about Neilson Powless

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date of Birth 9/2/1996 Age 26 Nationality American Place of Birth Sacramento, California Resides in Nice, France Height 1.83 metres (6 feet) Weight 67 kg (147 lbs) Turned pro 2018 Current Team EF Education EasyPost Bike Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo UCI wins 4 Stage race wins 1 Grand Tour stage wins 0 Instagram @neilsonpowless

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nielsen Powless is breaking out into one of the best riders in the world. With a fifth place in the 2021 road World Championships Powless has grown even better in the last two years with 12th overall at the 2022 Tour and a fifth in the Tour of Flanders and seventh in Milan SanRemo Powless has shown some incredible versatility and ability to beat the best riders in the world.

Powless is currently fighting for the Polka Dot jersey at the 2023 Tour De France, having worn it for 14 days so far in this tour. Additionally Powless has already been selected for Team USA for the UCI World Championship in Glasgow this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He's currently expecting his first child.

11. He lives in Nice, France.

12. Cycling runs in the family as his sister Shayna Powless is also a professional cyclist riding for the DNA Pro Cycling team.

13. Neilson grew up racing XTERRA off-road triathlons alongside sister

14. He won the XTERRA World Championship in 2012 in Maui, Hawaii. His sister finished second.

15. Neilson is named after his dad: Jack Mcneil Powell - Neil’s son.

16. Neilson has also raced in the MTB world championships in 2014 finishing eighth in the junior men.

17. He is an alumni of the Axel Mercxk’s development team Hagens Berman Axeon, riding for them from 2015 till 2017.

18. Neilson grew up in California and watched the Tour of California in person at the age of 10. He would then compete in the Tour of California in 2016, 2018 and 2019