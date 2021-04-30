Jumbo-Visma

Netherlands | Team website

The Dutch team formerly known as Belkin which was formerly known as Rabobank which formerly known as LottoNL-Jumbo which was formerly known as six other things, has been around for so long most of their riders weren’t even born the first time they rode the Tour de France (in 1984 as Kwantum). Since Euskaltel have disbanded, they’ve got the orangest, booziest fans in cycling, despite the team kit being a yellow and black combo. Said team kit comes in two sizes: extremely tall and broad, or extremely tall and skinny.

The team's biggest recent successes have come through sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, while Grand Tour overall chances have rested on the sizeable shoulders of Steven Kruijswijk.

After a few years of poor results, the team switched focus and began recruiting strong climbers to compete at Grand Tours. For the last few years, they have been edging up the rankings, with riders claiming stage victories and top ten overall finishes. Success finally came in 2019 when Primoz Roglic, the former ski jumper, won the overall at the Vuelta.

They scored one of the biggest transfer coups for 2019, securing the services of cyclocross star Wout van Aert, who at just 24 years old, is surely a Classics winner in the making. The star studded lineup also included Tom Dumoulin, George Bennett, Laurens De Plus and Sepp Kuss.