Jumbo-Visma
Netherlands | Team website
The Dutch team formerly known as Belkin which was formerly known as Rabobank which formerly known as LottoNL-Jumbo which was formerly known as six other things, has been around for so long most of their riders weren’t even born the first time they rode the Tour de France (in 1984 as Kwantum). Since Euskaltel have disbanded, they’ve got the orangest, booziest fans in cycling, despite the team kit being a yellow and black combo. Said team kit comes in two sizes: extremely tall and broad, or extremely tall and skinny.
The team's biggest recent successes have come through sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, while Grand Tour overall chances have rested on the sizeable shoulders of Steven Kruijswijk.
After a few years of poor results, the team switched focus and began recruiting strong climbers to compete at Grand Tours. For the last few years, they have been edging up the rankings, with riders claiming stage victories and top ten overall finishes. Success finally came in 2019 when Primoz Roglic, the former ski jumper, won the overall at the Vuelta.
They scored one of the biggest transfer coups for 2019, securing the services of cyclocross star Wout van Aert, who at just 24 years old, is surely a Classics winner in the making. The star studded lineup also included Tom Dumoulin, George Bennett, Laurens De Plus and Sepp Kuss.
Latest
'What is most important is that he's happy in what he's doing': Jumbo-Visma still unsure if Tom Dumoulin will return to pro cycling
The Dutchman has been on an indefinite break from cycling since January
-
Dylan Groenewegen says he will never put Tour of Poland crash behind him completely
Dylan Groenewegen says he will never put the Tour of Poland crash behind him completely.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Dylan Groenewegen will race Giro d’Italia as UCI ban ends
Dylan Groenewegen will return to racing at the Giro d’Italia, his first race back after he was banned by the UCI.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Dumoulin will miss Tour de France as Jonas Vingegaard named as replacement
There had been rumours of a comeback in time for the Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Primož Roglič on thrilling Tour of the Basque Country victory: 'Today was just beautiful. I had fun the whole stage'
It is the 13th general classification victory for the Slovenian
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Jumbo-Visma ask fans to pick their alternate jersey for this year's Tour de France
Team Jumbo-Visma have asked their fans to choose what their kit should look like for the upcoming 2021 Tour de France at the end of June
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Primož Roglič 'happy with the legs' at Tour of the Basque Country just weeks after two hard crashes
Primož Roglič says that he has been surprised by the strength he has shown at the Tour of the Basque Country, just weeks after twice crashing hard.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Wout van Aert's trainer says Tirreno-Adriatico 'was so tough, it was not a build up week' for the Classics
Wout van Aert's trainer has said that Tirreno-Adriatico has had a negative effect on the rider's Classics season which saw the Belgian manage to win Ghent-Wevelgem but missing out in the rest
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Primož Roglič powers to victory on opening time trial of Tour of the Basque Country 2021
Primož Roglic took the opening stage of the Itzulia Tour of the Basque Country 2021 by just two seconds over young American Brandon McNulty on the outskirts of Bilbao.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert says he ‘just wasn’t good enough’ in Tour of Flanders 2021
Wout van Aert said he “wasn’t good enough in the end” as he finished sixth in the Tour of Flanders 2021.
By Alex Ballinger •