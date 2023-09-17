Could Primož Roglič really leave Jumbo-Visma?
Rumours have been building that the Slovenian could be depart the Grand Tour conquerors
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jumbo-Visma have just became the first team to complete a Grand Tour grand slam, but could they be about to lose one of their lynchpins?
Three-time Vuelta a España winner and current Giro d'Italia champion Primož Roglič is at the centre of rumours linking him with a move away from Jumbo-Visma, the team he has competed for since 2016.
The reason given is that Roglič, soon to be 34, wants to be guaranteed a shot at winning the Tour de France in 2024, and with Jonas Vingegaard the reigning two-time champion, he would not be afforded full support at Jumbo.
Ineos Grenadiers previously expressed an interested in the Slovenian in 2022, and rumours in recent week have linked him with the British team, Movistar and the peloton's new money bags, Lidl-Trek.
It was reported by Escape Collective at the end of August that Lidl-Trek had enquired about Roglič's signature, but that drew a sharp response from Jumbo-Visma who alleged that the story was "complete bulls**t".
The team's boss Richard Plugge informed GCN at the Vuelta a España that no rivals had called with an offer for Roglič, and nor would they countenance any such move.
"Roglič is our king and the king is difficult to let go.” Plugge said. "He has won every GC race he’s started this year apart from this one and he has won 15 races this year. Why would I consider letting him go?
"That’s a really difficult discussion but if teams are interested and there are rumours then maybe one day he is knocking on my door, but not yet.
"If you compare him to football, he’s a goalscorer who scores the most goals for our team, together with Jonas [Vingegaard]. If he leaves then we miss a lot of goals and we have to find someone who scores more goals and there’s not many people who can do that."
Sources close to Roglič also played down the possibility of him leaving when speaking with Cycling Weekly, but the himself hasn't exactly put the topic to bed.
Asked in the podium press conference following stage 20 of the Vuelta, Roglič responded to a question about his future by declaring that Jumbo was the best team in the world.
In an interview with GCN and Flobikes, he said that the rumours "are good things for me. It means someone wants me and that means I'm good." He responded "no, not really" when asked if people should read anything into the ongoing stories.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Jonas Vingegaard: 'I am 100% sure that myself, Sepp Kuss and Primož Roglič are not taking anything'
Jumbo-Visma will become the first team to win all three of cycling's Grand Tours in the same season
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Pro cycling's side hustles - from chocolate shops to architecture
Sometimes you just need a little extra cash. Chris Marshall-Bell talks to the pro riders who have a business they run on the side to find out how they do it
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard: 'I am 100% sure that myself, Sepp Kuss and Primož Roglič are not taking anything'
Jumbo-Visma will become the first team to win all three of cycling's Grand Tours in the same season
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Jumbo-Visma rebuffs motor doping accusations at Vuelta a España
Dutch squad say it is just focusing on winning the race, not "delusions"
By Adam Becket Published
-
‘It will be a matter of legs’ - Wout van Aert in confident mindset ahead of Tour of Britain finale
Belgian says attack was the best form of defence for Jumbo-Visma after race explodes in Gloucestershire
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Wout van Aert leaves Tour de France, with wife Sarah due to give birth 'imminently'
Jumbo-Visma rider says that decision to head home, with four stages still to come, is not a dilemma
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Without bad luck, we will win the Tour de France': Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma prepare for victory
A dominant performance on Wednesday's stage 17 left Jonas Vingegaard seven minutes in front of his nearest rival
By Adam Becket Published
-
'I don't take anything I would not give to my daughter' - Jonas Vingegaard defends Tour de France record
Jumbo-Visma rider responds to questions about scepticism over his performances at this year's race
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jumbo-Visma boss: 'The Tour de France isn't over until Tadej Pogačar is on the bus home'
Jonas Vingegaard and his team remain wary of the threat posed by Pogačar, despite their significant lead
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Stay at home if you don’t respect the riders' - Jumbo-Visma boss blasts intruding fans at Tour de France
Multiple riders caught out by incident 50km into stage 15
By Adam Becket Published