Vuelta a España peloton pays tribute to rider who died in Spanish race on Saturday

Riders and staff at the Vuelta a España have paid tribute to Spanish junior racer Iván Meléndez, who died on Saturday when taking part in the Vuelta Júnior a la Ribera del Duero. A minute’s silence was held prior to Sunday’s second stage between Alba and Limone Piemonte.

Seventeen-year-old Meléndez died after being involved in a crash that involved more than 20 riders on the race’s second stage, at just after midday on Saturday. Eighteen riders were subsequently taken to the Santa Bárbara Hospital in Soria, three of them in a serious condition, including Meléndez, whose death was confirmed on Saturday evening.

The incident led to the neutralization and then cancellation of the race’s second stage. Following news of Meléndez’s death, Sunday’s third and final stage was also cancelled.

On Sunday morning, a crowd of several hundred including many other riders who had been competing in the event gathered in Aranda de Duero’s central square to remember Meléndez. “Today we mourn the loss of Iván and we want to come together in his memory,’ said Belén Esteban, a member of the local town council.

Hailing from Málaga, Meléndez had received a late call-up to the race by his Tenerife Cabberty team. “The entire team is devastated by the news. The participation of the different teams in races that they were taking part in has been immediately suspended,” said a statement from the team.

“We appreciate all the support and affection we are receiving from all levels of cycling on such a difficult day. Our thoughts are with Iván’s family, friends and loved ones at this terrible time.”