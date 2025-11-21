'My body and mental health have told me it's time' – Lotto rider joins the list of young retirees from top-level bike racing

Jonas Gregaard is 29 and hangs up his wheels at the end of the year

Jonas Gregaard rides the Vuelta a Espana 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Bike racing seems to be seeing an unprecedented number of young riders hanging up their racing wheels at the moment, with the danger of the sport and psychological pressures often cited.

Now former Lotto rider Jonas Gregaard has added his name to the list, saying: "Choosing to retire hasn’t been easy, but it’s the right decision for many reasons. My body and my mental health have told me it’s time - and I’ve learned how important it is to listen to that."

"Choosing to retire hasn’t been easy, but it’s the right decision for many reasons," Gregaard wrote on social media. "Cycling demands everything, and right now I need to give something back to myself."

His decision to retire may have been shaped in part by his experience in 2023 when he won the mountains classification at Paris-Nice. Believing that left him in a strong position to renegotiate his contract, Gregaard waited to re-sign only for the team to lose interest. The expected merger between Intermarché and Lotto can't have helped his current situation.

"This industry is tough, and you have to get your elbows out and get on the bus to make a name for yourself…" he said at the time.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.