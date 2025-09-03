'I can't compete any more': 27-year-old Dutch pro cyclist to retire early due to increasing level in peloton

Dutch WorldTour pro Ide Schelling says his engine is just not big enough any more

Ide Schelling Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Yesterday morning, Geraint Thomas started his final professional race. A huge and highly emotive moment at the end of a momentous career spanning 20 seasons. When he finishes the Tour of Britain Men on Sunday in his home city of Cardiff, there are unlikely to be many dry eyes around the place.

And that, really, is the way it should be. Perhaps more than many careers, being a professional cyclist begins as a dream and becomes an identity, and a way of life. Retirement is, understandably, often a wrench. But not always.

"I'm all fine – I'm feeling great," he said on the De Grote Plaat podcast. "I'm here to announce that I'm retiring as a WorldTour rider. And that I'm no longer as in love with the world and life as I once was. For me, this is a very normal and logical decision. But I know that many fans, fellow riders, and cycling followers don't see it that way, so I thought: 'It's a good time, a good decision to talk about this openly and for longer than 15 minutes.'

But whereas once riders in their late twenties were bossing the bunch and winning the big events, now they are often just trying to keep up with their younger peers – as Schelling's example shows.

