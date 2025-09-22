'A nice circle, closing' - cross-country mountain biking's greatest Nino Schurter bids farewell

It may have been South Africa’s Alan Hatherly (Giant Factory) who crossed the line first in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in the elite men's XCO race at the UCI MTB World Cup last Sunday, but all eyes were on Nino Schurter as he concluded a 20-year career on home turf.

Hatherly beat Britain's Charlie Aldridge (Cannondale Factory Racing) by 32 seconds ahead of Aldridge, with Adrian Boichis (Specialized Factory Racing) in third.

There was only on man the crowds were really clamouring for, however: Nino Schurter.

The 39 year-old former Olympic gold medallist, has an almost overwhelming barrage of accolades: he's s nine-time UCI MTB World Cup overall winner, ten-time world champion and has won 36 World Cup races in the two decades he's been racing cross-country. He’s won more than most riders can dream of, but this year he called time on his star-studded career.

“For me, It’s the perfect time, it’s the perfect place [...] to race here once again in Lenzerheide, and to also call it afterwards,” he said before the race.

Schurter set off on Sunday on a custom-coloured Scott frame dripping in the white and red of Switzerland. A pioneer not only of the sport, but of the technology that kept the sport moving forwards, the Swiss-coloured bike is testament to Schurter's fascination with technical innovation.

It is two kilograms heavier than the 26-inch hardtail he won his first World Cup race in Dalby Forest on in 2010, and is equipped with the Flight Attendant suspension he trialled for RockShox, which automatically adjusts his suspension as he rides.

From the start line, shouts of “Nino! Nino!” rung out from the crowd, with huge cut outs of the rider's face decorating the lines of spectators. But it was on his final lap - once he was in no danger of being pulled from the race - that Schurter really allowed himself to enjoy this homecoming, grinning over the finish line three minutes and 27 seconds after Hatherly, arms outstretched and gesturing to the crowds around him.

The sheer number of supporters who turned out to watch the rider on his final race is testament not only to the impact Schurter has had on the sport, but to the deep affection his fans have for him, too.

“I think he was the very first superstar of mountain biking,” Thomas Frischknecht, mountain-bike athlete, coach and mentor said of his prodigy. “Nino showed who he is as a person, not just as a racer.”

What's next for Schurter, who knows. He's floated the idea of flying helicopters (a current hobby of his), and Frischknecht has suggested we might continue to see Schurter race, but for fun, not points. Either way, he's not worried about what Schurter will get up to post-retirement.

"It’s super-cool. I’m so thankful for everything, it was an amazing career and it feels so good,” Schurter said after the race.

“It’s better than I could ever imagine. Today was a beautiful day.”