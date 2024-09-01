Tom Pidcock takes MTB World Championships bronze as Alan Hatherly wins rainbow jersey

South African upgrades Olympic bronze, with Paris silver medallist Victor Koretzky finishing second in Andorra

Alan Hatherly celebrates winning the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Andorra, 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock was unable to retain his UCI Mountain Bike World Championships title, taking bronze as South African Alan Hatherly powered to a first rainbow jersey in Andorra.

Hatherly, who took bronze in the Paris Olympics behind Pidcock and Frenchman Victor Koretzky, also stood on the third step of the podium in Friday's short-track race.

