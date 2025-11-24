'Who am I without my bike? Without the bike, I am Esteban' – Esteban Chaves retires from pro cycling

Former Il Lombardia winner steps off bike at 35

Esteban Chaves rides his bike
Esteban Chaves has retired from pro cycling, saying that he is "very happy to close this chapter" of his life.

The 35-year-old, a former winner of Il Lombardia and multiple stage victor at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España, announced the decision in a YouTube video published by EF Pro Cycling on Monday.

"I am very happy. I am very proud of the sporting career I have had. I’m very happy to close this chapter in the way we are closing it. Who am I without my bike? Without the bike, I am Esteban. I am a son, I am a brother, I am a husband, I am a father. I am a human being who dreams of setting an example, who dreams of being at peace, who dreams of having a lot of contact with nature. I am a human being who learns."

"Welcome to Life" | Esteban Chaves' Retirement Story | Explore Series Presented by Wahoo - YouTube
