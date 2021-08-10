Esteban Chaves joins EF Education-Nippo for 2022 after eight years at Team BikeExchange

Esteban Chaves will be leaving the Australian squad Team BikeExchange after eight years to join the American team EF Education-Nippo in 2022 on a one-year contract.

The Colombian has had a turbulent time of late having battled the Epstein-Barr virus between 2018 and 2019 and has since been slowly getting back to top form. He put in a superb display at the Volta a Catalunya to take a stage win, as well as second on another and taking two jerseys (points and mountains).

While at BikeExchange, Chaves won the Italian Monument Il Lombardia in 2016 as well as three Giro d'Italia stages and two Vuelta a España stages. He's also podiumed in both of those races, not to mention winning the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Herald Sun Tour along the way.

The 31-year-old is now moving on to join EF Education-Nippo on a one-year deal, beginning at the start of next year.

Chaves said: "I wanted to join the EF Education-Nippo for several reasons. First of all, from the outside, you can see it is like a big family where everyone is driven by the passion of cycling. Also, one of the directors is a rider I really admired when I started riding my bike - Juanma Garate - and finally, I would love to have Colombian team-mates. But most importantly, the cycling kit is really cool, don’t you think?"

The Colombian looks set to be the replacement for Sergio Higuita who will be joining Bora-Hansgrohe from 2022. Chaves will be joining fellow countryman Rigoberto Urán among others.

"I love the feeling of freedom when riding your bike and the pride of getting to the top of the mountain or finishing a race," Chaves continued. "Also, I love that it is a sport that you can practice with friends and family. Most of all, I really like the power of cycling as a tool to show that dreams come true if you work hard.

"I’m excited about everything! New bike, new kit, new team-mates, new helmet, new races, new challenges. I feel like a neo-pro again,"

Esteban Chaves is one of many riders on the move, keep up with all the transfers in the men's and women's WorldTour with our transfer page.