EF Pro Cycling and Rapha reveal sparkling white Giro d'Italia switch-out kit

The American teams have gone for white instead of their usual pink, in order not to clash with the maglia rosa

EF Pro Cycling&#039;s 2025 Switch-Out Kit
(Image credit: Rapha)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

The EF Pro Cycling team and Rapha have revealed their annual "switch-out" kit for the Giro d'Italia and the Giro d'Italia Women.

Since 2020, Rapha and EF Pro Cycling have taken on the Italian Grand Tour in alternate kits, swapping out their usual pink to avoid clashing with the race leader’s jersey – the iconic maglia rosa.

As only the race leader is allowed to wear pink, the EF Teams have sported some truly collector-worthy “switch-out’ kits over the years, which are usually loud and/or colourful.

Image 1 of 3
EF Pro Cycling's 2025 Switch-Out Kit
(Image credit: Rapha)

