EF Pro Cycling and Rapha reveal sparkling white Giro d'Italia switch-out kit

The EF Pro Cycling team and Rapha have revealed their annual "switch-out" kit for the Giro d'Italia and the Giro d'Italia Women.

Since 2020, Rapha and EF Pro Cycling have taken on the Italian Grand Tour in alternate kits, swapping out their usual pink to avoid clashing with the race leader’s jersey – the iconic maglia rosa.



As only the race leader is allowed to wear pink, the EF Teams have sported some truly collector-worthy “switch-out’ kits over the years, which are usually loud and/or colourful.



Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rapha) (Image credit: Rapha) (Image credit: Rapha)



This year, however, the design has taken a more pared-back turn. The 2025 switch-out kit features a white base with a diamond pattern and all-pink logos. According to Rapha, the look was “created for EF Pro Cycling to shine brighter and fly faster at the world’s most beautiful grand tour.”

While there's no danger of confusing it with the maglia rosa, the white jersey could, at a glance, resemble the maglia bianca — worn by the best young rider.

The new kit will make its debut this Friday, 9 May, at the start of the men’s Giro d’Italia in Albania. Now in its 108th edition, the prestigious three-week, 21-stage event is the opener in the trio of Grand Tours, followed by the Tour de France in July and the Vuelta a España in August. The women’s Giro d’Italia doesn’t take place until July, running from the 6th through the 13th.

Those looking to add the switch-out edition kit to their collection can do so starting on Friday via the Rapha website and its retail locations.