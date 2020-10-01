EF Pro Cycling unveil new Rapha and Palace Skateboards kit for Giro d’Italia

EF Pro Cycling have revealed their new kit specifically for the 2020 Giro d’Italia, a striking collaboration between Rapha and Palace Skateboards, showing it off for the first time at Thursday’s team presentation.

To avoid a clash with the Giro’s pink leader’s jersey, the American team have made a one-time switch for the race. Their clothing provider, Rapha, has taken the opportunity to collaborate with British shop and clothing brand Palace Skateboards to design a new kit. British brand Rapha took over kit supply to the team in 2019, having formerly worked with Team Sky, and have already created a distinctive pink theme for the EF team.

Rapha said it collaborated with Palace because of its lack of involvement in cycling and knowledge of its traditions, hoping to make “a team kit quite unlike any other seen in the peloton so far.”

Not only will the team’s outfits feature the new design, but it will also extend to the helmet and glasses as well made by Swedish brand Poc. The riders’ bikes will also have an aesthetic overhaul, with the Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, and Slice bikes featuring a new all-white Palace-inspired design alongside the Rapha/Palace kit collaboration.