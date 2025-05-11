Pretty in Pink: Poc releases EF Education team edition helmets and glasses in time for the Giro d'Italia

Both the Cytal helmet and Elicit Toric sunglasses are now offered in EF Team pink and will be worn by the team throughout the racing calendar

Poc&#039;s Cytal helmet and Elicit Toric sunglasses worn by an EF Education rider
(Image credit: POC)
By
published

The 108th Giro d’Italia begins this Friday and EF Education will take to the start line in Albania wearing new Poc helmets and glasses in its appropriately team colored pink, as well, once again, a jersey designed solely to prevent a clash with the iconic maglia rosa.

The team, headed up by GC hopeful Richard Carapaz, will sport the brand new Cytal helmet alongside the Elicit Toric sunglasses, both in team edition colourways.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topic