Pretty in Pink: Poc releases EF Education team edition helmets and glasses in time for the Giro d'Italia

The 108th Giro d’Italia begins this Friday and EF Education will take to the start line in Albania wearing new Poc helmets and glasses in its appropriately team colored pink, as well, once again, a jersey designed solely to prevent a clash with the iconic maglia rosa.

The team, headed up by GC hopeful Richard Carapaz, will sport the brand new Cytal helmet alongside the Elicit Toric sunglasses, both in team edition colourways.

Poc's Cytal helmet and Elicit Toric sunglasses in action. (Image credit: POC)

Currently ranked at the number one road helmet by independent testers Virginia Tech, the Cytal seeks to blend the aerodynamic and ventilation advantages of the Cytal Carbon model, while providing enhanced protection. To achieve this Poc uses an EPS liner that has variable density; a heat map was used to determine the optimum balance of protection while keeping the weight down; claimed weight for a size medium is 270 grams. There’s also the Mips Air Node system, which is designed to improve protection from angled impacts.

Like the Cytal Carbon, the new Cytal uses the Venturi effect to help keep the rider's head cool. The helmet features an integrated wing whose shape is designed to increase air velocity and as a result increase cooling. The wing is paired with interior channels that help guide airflow through the helmet.

The Cytal looks to combine plenty of ventilation along with aerodynamic benefits. (Image credit: POC)

Naturally for a helmet used on the WorldTour aerodynamics are a vital part of the Cytal’s makeup. Poc says it used “extensive CFD simulation, wind tunnel and real-world testing” to create the finished design. The aforementioned wing plays a part here too, supporting the frontal ports that are sized and angled appropriately to lead air through the helmet rather than around it, which aids the rider’s aerodynamic profile on the bike.

The large rear vents are where the channeled airflow exits. (Image credit: POC)

As for dialling in the fit, the Cytal uses what is described as a ‘variable adjustment system’ which includes straps that are adjustable in three directions, up, down and side to side, a vertical adjustment on the rear cradle and removable front brow pads.

Vitally it features what Poc describes as an ‘eye garage’, vents designed to hold your sunglasses securely when not in use. Sunglasses like Poc’s Elicit Toric.

The Toric lens is designed with comfort and protection in mind. (Image credit: POC)

The EF Education team will wear the frameless design throughout the Giro and into the racing season beyond. The bio-grilamid arms use what Poc describes as a “truss structure for strength and durability”. Presumably this also helps to reduce the weight. Both the arms and the nosepiece are EF team pink in colour.

The Toric lens is created to deliver a maximum field of view to enhance a rider’s peripheral vision, while also being shaped to sit close to the face for improved comfort. The Clarity Road lens technology is said to “control the colour spectrum for ultimate contrast and colour management”.

The EF team edition Cytal helmet is a comfortable match for the team's Giro 2025 'switch out' jersey, made by Rapha. (Image credit: Rapha)

As for the Rapha ‘switch out’ jersey, now a fixture of the Giro d’Italia, this year the team has chosen to replace pink with white. The design features a diamond pattern and will be seen on both the Pro Team Summer Road Suit and Flaero Jersey.