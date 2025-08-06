British Ineos Grenadiers rider earns first WorldTour victory at Tour de Pologne after stage three neutralised

Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Turner earned the biggest victory of his career on Wednesday, sprinting to take stage three of the Tour de Pologne.

The win marked the Brit’s second since he turned pro in 2022, and his first at WorldTour level. Following the wheel of his team-mate Michał Kwiatkowski, Turner was the fastest in an uphill dash to the line in Wałbrzych, Poland, holding off Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) by a bike length.

