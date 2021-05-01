Esteban Chaves

He then turned professional with his native Colobia-Coldeportes team in 2012, competing in European races like Tirreno-Adriatico and Vuelta a Burgos.

2019

After that impressive year, Orica made their first full attempt at a Grand Tour general classification win with Chaves as leader at the 2016 Giro. He finished second.

Vuelta a España - fifth overall

Vuelta a España - stages two and six

Abu Dhabi Tour - first overall

Abu Dhabi Tour - stage three

2015

Vuelta a Espana - third overall

Nationality: Colombian

Giro d'Italia - Stage 19

Giro d'Italia - second overall

Giro d'Italia - stage 14

Chaves has spoken publicly about his struggles returning back to racing following his ongoing struggle with Epstein-Barr virus. Several injuries and time spent recuperating hint at his return to his former level. 2019 saw him win a stage of the Giro d'Italia and also sign a contract extension with Mitchelton-Scott until 2021.

Doctors in Colombia doubted whether he would ever race again, but eventually he was able to begin recuperation and the road back to racing after a nine-hour surgery to repair frayed nerves in his arm.

In his next three-week race, the 2016 Giro d'Italia, Chaves recorded his first general classification podium, finishing second overall to Vincenzo Nibali, but lost the race lead on the final mountain stage to the Italian.

Chaves quickly moved up to cycling's top level after his return to racing, signing a two-year deal with Orica-GreenEdge in 2014.

2016

The 2015 Vuelta a España heralded Chaves's breakthrough as a Grand Tour contender as he wore the red jersey for six days in the first week. He finished fifth overall and took two stage wins in one of the most memorable Grand Tours in recent history.

Date of birth: January 17, 1990

Height: 164cm

Weight: 54kg

Team: Orica-Scott

Twitter: @estecharu

2018

His team director Matt White has been quoted saying 'he can win at any race on the calendar' as long as his health is right.

Giro d'Italia - Stage 6

Things took a downward turn for Chaves though in 2013, as he suffered near career-ending injuries in a crash in the Trofeo Laigueglia race in Italy.

Herald Sun Tour - Overall

Tour de Suisse - stage eight

Tour of California - stage six

2014

Major results

The 2016 Vuelta saw him record successive podium finishes, ending up third overall behind Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome. His form from the Spanish race held him in good stead for the end-of-season Italian Classics as he won the Giro dell'Emilia and Il Lombardia in quick succession.

Esteban Chaves wrote his name into the cycling history books in October 2016 by becoming the first non-European to win Il Lombardia, taking the biggest win of his young career in the process.

Chaves, born in Colombia's capital Bogotá, first came to prominence as an amateur in 2011 when he won the prestigious youth race, the Tour de l'Avenir in France by 17 seconds.

He immediately made an impression too, winning difficult mountain stages at the Tour of California and the Tour de Suisse, before his remarkable 2015 which saw him win the Abu Dhabi Tour as well as his success in the Vuelta.

The diminutive Colombian has won the hearts of cycling fans the world over in recent years with his cheerful disposition and ear-to-ear smile which has been seen on the podiums of the Grand Tours over the past 18 months.