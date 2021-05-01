Esteban Chaves
He then turned professional with his native Colobia-Coldeportes team in 2012, competing in European races like Tirreno-Adriatico and Vuelta a Burgos.
2019
After that impressive year, Orica made their first full attempt at a Grand Tour general classification win with Chaves as leader at the 2016 Giro. He finished second.
Vuelta a España - fifth overall
Vuelta a España - stages two and six
Abu Dhabi Tour - first overall
Abu Dhabi Tour - stage three
2015
Vuelta a Espana - third overall
Nationality: Colombian
Giro d'Italia - Stage 19
Giro d'Italia - second overall
Giro d'Italia - stage 14
Chaves has spoken publicly about his struggles returning back to racing following his ongoing struggle with Epstein-Barr virus. Several injuries and time spent recuperating hint at his return to his former level. 2019 saw him win a stage of the Giro d'Italia and also sign a contract extension with Mitchelton-Scott until 2021.
Doctors in Colombia doubted whether he would ever race again, but eventually he was able to begin recuperation and the road back to racing after a nine-hour surgery to repair frayed nerves in his arm.
In his next three-week race, the 2016 Giro d'Italia, Chaves recorded his first general classification podium, finishing second overall to Vincenzo Nibali, but lost the race lead on the final mountain stage to the Italian.
Chaves quickly moved up to cycling's top level after his return to racing, signing a two-year deal with Orica-GreenEdge in 2014.
2016
The 2015 Vuelta a España heralded Chaves's breakthrough as a Grand Tour contender as he wore the red jersey for six days in the first week. He finished fifth overall and took two stage wins in one of the most memorable Grand Tours in recent history.
Date of birth: January 17, 1990
Height: 164cm
Weight: 54kg
Team: Orica-Scott
Twitter: @estecharu
2018
His team director Matt White has been quoted saying 'he can win at any race on the calendar' as long as his health is right.
Giro d'Italia - Stage 6
Things took a downward turn for Chaves though in 2013, as he suffered near career-ending injuries in a crash in the Trofeo Laigueglia race in Italy.
Herald Sun Tour - Overall
Tour de Suisse - stage eight
Tour of California - stage six
2014
Major results
The 2016 Vuelta saw him record successive podium finishes, ending up third overall behind Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome. His form from the Spanish race held him in good stead for the end-of-season Italian Classics as he won the Giro dell'Emilia and Il Lombardia in quick succession.
Esteban Chaves wrote his name into the cycling history books in October 2016 by becoming the first non-European to win Il Lombardia, taking the biggest win of his young career in the process.
Chaves, born in Colombia's capital Bogotá, first came to prominence as an amateur in 2011 when he won the prestigious youth race, the Tour de l'Avenir in France by 17 seconds.
He immediately made an impression too, winning difficult mountain stages at the Tour of California and the Tour de Suisse, before his remarkable 2015 which saw him win the Abu Dhabi Tour as well as his success in the Vuelta.
The diminutive Colombian has won the hearts of cycling fans the world over in recent years with his cheerful disposition and ear-to-ear smile which has been seen on the podiums of the Grand Tours over the past 18 months.
Latest
Esteban Chaves begins to put injury and illness problems behind him with gratifying victory at Volta a Catalunya
The Colombian climber said the hard-fought victory gives him "a lot of confidence"
-
Esteban Chaves solos to victory on fourth stage of Volta a Catalunya 2021
Esteban Chaves came out on top on stage four of Volta a Catalunya 2021 after kicking on solo with around 7km to go holding off the group of overall favourites.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'I still really believe I can win the Tour de France': Esteban Chaves determined to make it to the top following illness and injury setbacks
The Colombian is rational about his recovery from illness but trusts his body to return to former glory
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Esteban Chaves renews contract with Mitchelton-Scott until 2021
The Colombian is looking to return to his best after his 2019 comeback season
By Jonny Long •
-
Pro bike: Esteban Chaves’s Giro stage 19-winning Scott Addict RC
A look at the Colombian climber’s bike from the Giro d’Italia
By Paul Norman •
-
Esteban Chaves: 'No matter how hard things get you have to keep trying'
The Colombian took an emotional victory on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
By Gregor Brown •
-
Relentless Esteban Chaves takes summit finish victory on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia 2019
The Colombian won from a breakaway after launching numerous attacks on the final climb
By Jonny Long •
-
Watch: Emotional Esteban Chaves takes ‘beautiful’ second place at Giro d’Italia after long recovery from illness
Esteban Chaves may have missed out on victory during stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia, but second place still caused a surge of emotion for the smiling Colombian.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Esteban Chaves will return to Giro d’Italia to ride for Simon Yates
Esteban Chaves will return to the Giro d’Italia to support Simon Yates, after a tough few years in Italy for the Colombian.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
‘It’s beautiful to be back’ – Esteban Chaves makes return at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana after eight month absence
Esteban Chaves said “it is beautiful to be back racing” at the Volta a Valenciana after an eight month absence due to illness.
By Alex Ballinger •