Relentless Esteban Chaves takes summit finish victory on stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed victory at the summit finish of stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia 2019.

An emotional Chaves celebrated with his family after crossing the finish line first, following a long road to recovery since being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus last season.

The Colombian was part of the day’s breakaway, who managed to stay clear of the peloton, fighting it out amongst themselves on the climb to San Martino di Castroz for the stage win.

Chaves attacked relentlessly, trying multiple times to drop the rest of a breakaway group that included François Bidard (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).

However, with a final push at 2.5km to go before the road flattened out to a 4% incline into the finish, Chaves pulled clear and soloed to the finish line.

Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermic) finished second with Amaro Antunes (CCC) third.

Further down the road, Miguel Ángel López (Astana) attacked the other GC riders on the climb, with Mikel Landa (Movistar) immediately onto his wheel. However, the Spaniard then dropped back, either not able to hold the Colombian’s wheel or being told to hold back and wait for his team-mate and race leader Richard Carapaz.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) then attacked coming into the finish, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) covering the attack quickly.

At the finish line López had taken back just under a minute on his GC rivals.

Full results and race report to follow…

Results

Giro d’Italia 2019, stage 19: Treviso to San Martino di Castrozza (151km)

1. Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott, in 4-01-31

2. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermic, at 10 seconds

3. Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC, at 12s

4. Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF, at 24s

5. Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 32s

6. François Bidard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 35s

7. Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini, at 1-02

8. Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana, at 1-37

9. Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF, at 1-53

10. Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 2-33

General classification after stage 19

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar, in 83-52-22

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, 1-54

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 2-16

4. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar, at 3-03

5. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 5-07

6. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 5-33

7. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 6-48

8. Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 7-17

9. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos, at same time

10. Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 10-06