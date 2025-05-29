Tadej Pogačar thought Isaac del Toro was an 'amazing rider' after just one training camp

Mexican leads the Giro d'Italia going into the final three stages, and his agent, Alex Carera, has revealed he is inundated with requests from across the Atlantic

It took just one training camp for Tadej Pogačar to declare that Isaac del Toro was an "amazing rider", the pair's agent, Alex Carera, has revealed.

High praise from the undisputed best rider in the world to the man who is trying to succeed him as the next UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider to win the Giro d'Italia. With four stages to go, Del Toro leads Richard Carapaz by 41 seconds, although there is the small matter of two titanic days in the high mountains to come.

