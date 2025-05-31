Isaac Del Toro: ‘Respect to Visma for the way they played their cards, we couldn’t do anything’

The young Mexican insists he will bounce back from his disappointment, while Richard Carapaz says, “I don’t think that it was the strongest rider that won, but the most intelligent.”

Isaac Del Toro tips in helmet as he crosses the stage 20 finish line at Sestriere
Isaac Del Toro acknowledges fans as he crosses the finish line at Sestriere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

At the end of a Giro d’Italia in which the pre-race favourites for the title have almost all fallen out of contention, it was perhaps inevitable that there would be one final twist. While Simon Yates went into the penultimate stage determined to chase away the memories that he’d been left with having lost the 2018 Giro on the slopes of the Colle de Finestre, few could have foreseen that the Briton would leapfrog race leader Isaac Del Toro and second-placed Richard Carapaz to claim the maglia rosa, least of all those two riders.

EF Education-EasyPost rider Carapaz stood slumped over his bike for some time after the stage finished, his disappointment palpable. When he eventually spoke to the media crowded in around him, the Ecuadorean said of Yates’s capture of the Giro title, “I don’t think that it was the strongest rider that won, but the most intelligent.”

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

