The rapid rise of Isaac del Toro - Could a 21-year-old from Mexico challenge at the Giro d'Italia?

In the Baja California native, UAE Emirates-XRG appear to have found yet another potential Grand Tour contender

Isaac del Toro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Things couldn’t possibly be going any better for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The team's star man - Tadej Pogačar - decimated almost every race he lined up at during the spring and is set to challenge for yet another Tour de France victory in July.

Beyond Pogačar, however, the team now possesses two of cycling's brightest young talents: Juan Ayuso and Isaac del Toro. The latter currently is in pink and staking a claim for all-out team leadership at the ongoing Giro d’Italia.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.