Pro bike: Estaban Chaves’s Giro Stage 19-winning Scott Addict RC

We’ve been visiting Scott Sports’s new HQ this week. Pride of place went to the extra-small frame size Scott Addict RC on which Esteban Chaves won Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia last week.

It’s been a tough year for Chaves, with him starting out wondering if he wanted to continue as a pro, but he’s clearly overjoyed to be back on peak form. Scott has also made a video documenting how his love of cycling was rekindled by stepping back from competition last year and spending time with his friends and family in Colombia.

At 1.64m tall and weighing just 54kg, Chaves is the archetypal climber and rides Scott’s Addict RC lightweight climber’s bike, kitted out with rim brakes rather than the disc brake option. When we tested the Addict RC a couple of years ago, the stock bike in size Medium came out at 6.6kg, so it’s certain that Scott’s mechanics have had to add ballast to bring his frame up to the UCI’s 6.8kg minimum.

Chaves runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace configuration with Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and an 11-28 cassette along with Dura-Ace carbon wheels. The Mitchelton-Scott team are on Pirelli P-Zero 25mm tubs.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Chaves’s cockpit and saddle come from Syncros, a Scott-owned brand, while the bottle cages are from Elite.

Scott hadn’t cleaned the bike, with Chaves’s sweat marks still on the top tube. The Fun logo on the side of the head tube is for Chaves’s foundation in Colombia, which raises funds to help young cyclists as well as paying for operations for disabled children.