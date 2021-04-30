Team BikeExchange
Initially, the men's squad found success in the Classics, team time trials and opportunist stage wins, but have more recently nurtured rising Grand Tour contenders and the next generation of sprinters in the shape of Caleb Ewan.
In 2018 Simon Yates won his first Grand Tour taking the overall at the Vuelta a España, becoming the first British rider outside of Ineos Grenadiers to win a GT.
The squad changed its name to Team BikeExchange for the 2021 season in a rejig for the team.
Australia's only top-level cycling team, Team BikeExchange have steadily evolved since making their debut in 2012. The team comprises both men's and women's line-ups, both competing in the UCI's respective WorldTour calendars.
Winning the UAE Tour in 2020 along with wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France briefly.
He was suspended from competition for four months, ruling him out of the 2016 Tour, but took part in the 2016 Vuelta to finish sixth overall. The following year, he lined up for the Tour de France and placed seventh overall – also taking the best young rider classification, a year after his brother.
Chaves established himself as a serious contender during the 2016 Giro d'Italia, where he placed second overall and wore the maglia rosa for a spell. This was backed up with a third place in the Vuelta a España the same year.
Colombian Esteban Chaves and British twin brothers Simon Yates and Adam Yates have made a big impression on Grand Tours in the past few seasons with Adam leaving to join Ineos Grenadiers for 2021.
Adam Yates ended the 2015 season with a win in the Clasica San Sebastian, and finished seventh overall in the 2016 Critérium du Dauphiné, earning himself a spot on the squad's Tour team. He finished the 2016 Tour in fourth spot overall, and claiming the white jersey of best young rider.
Simon Yates's season hit a setback in 2016 as he fell foul of the team omitting to submit a therapeutic use exemption certificate for an asthma drug, and he failed an anti-doping test at 2016 Paris-Nice.
Ewan has been developing as a major sprint force, and will have his chance to contest flat stages of the Tour de France for the first time in 2018 having already claimed stage wins in the other two Grand Tours – a stage of the Vuelta in 2015 and the Giro in 2017.
Simon Yates wins the Tour of the Alps 2021 as Felix Großschartner solos to victory from the breakaway
Simon Yates took the overall title after stage five of the Tour of the Alps 2021 with Felix Großschartner holding on from the breakaway to cross the line first and take the stage victory
Simon Yates solos to impressive victory on stage two of Tour of the Alps 2021
Simon Yates took stage two of the Tour of the Alps 2021 with a very impressive 25km solo effort after attacking multiple times to drop all his rivals on the penultimate climb
Tim Bonville-Ginn
Esteban Chaves begins to put injury and illness problems behind him with gratifying victory at Volta a Catalunya
The Colombian climber said the hard-fought victory gives him "a lot of confidence"
Chris Marshall-Bell
Esteban Chaves solos to victory on fourth stage of Volta a Catalunya 2021
Esteban Chaves came out on top on stage four of Volta a Catalunya 2021 after kicking on solo with around 7km to go holding off the group of overall favourites.
Tim Bonville-Ginn
Simon Yates recovering from Strade Bianche crash as he defends Tirreno-Adriatico title
Simon Yates is set to try and retain his Tirreno-Adriatico title after taking victory last year in fine style against fellow British rider, Geraint Thomas.
Tim Bonville-Ginn
Simon Yates confirms his Grand Tour plans for 2021
Simon Yates has confirmed his Grand Tour plans for the 2021 season, as he will target the Giro d’Italia for a fourth consecutive year.
Alex Ballinger
'I still really believe I can win the Tour de France': Esteban Chaves determined to make it to the top following illness and injury setbacks
The Colombian is rational about his recovery from illness but trusts his body to return to former glory
Chris Marshall-Bell
WorldTour team bikes update: Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb all swap machines
There will be plenty of changes to the WorldTour team bikes next year, as Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb will all be exchanging their current sponsors.
Alex Ballinger
Mitchelton-Scott withdraw entire team from Giro d’Italia after coronavirus positives
Mitchelton-Scott have pulled their entire team from the Giro d’Italia after a number of coronavirus positives.
Alex Ballinger
Simon Yates forced into 'limiting losses' after suffering through Giro d'Italia's first mountain test
The British rider was unable to hack the pace of the other GC contenders on Mount Etna
Richard Windsor