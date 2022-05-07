'I just tried to go as fast as possible' — Simon Yates on his Giro d'Italia time trial win
Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider beat Mathieu van der Poel by three seconds
Simon Yates has not won many time trials. Before Saturday he had only ever won one before, a stage of Paris-Nice in 2019. However, if a time trial was to suit the BikeExchange-Jayco rider, it was to be stage two of the Giro d'Italia.
The course was just 9.2km long and had a punchy finish, meaning it would not necessarily favour the flat-track rouleur bullies, so Yates could make his mark.
However, even the Briton himself described his win as a "bit unexpected". Not only was he the fastest across the whole course, he was fastest on the flat section too.
Yates does have a tiny bit of form on Giro opening time trials, finishing second on stage one of the 2019 edition, which was a punchy effort against the clock in Bologna. Even then, few expected him to make the difference.
Speaking shortly after his win, which elevated him to second on general classification, Yates said it was "my best" performance.
"I’m of course really happy," he said. "A bit unexpected, but I’ll take them as they come.
"I just tried to go as fast as possible. I want to thank our partners Giant and Cadex who have put a lot of work into our equipment this year."
Yates triumphed over established time trial specialists like Tom Dumoulin, Edoardo Affini and João Almeida. However, his period in the hot seat was not a comfortable one, and he still had to watch riders like Mathieu van der Poel, Wilco Kelderman and Ben Tulett come close
"I was never confident there," he explained. "Van der Poel was pretty close as well. You always have that belief you could win and in the end I managed to hold on."
The Dutchman was so close, in fact, that he managed to hold onto the maglia rosa for the second day running; he finished just three seconds behind Yates. Not that the BikeExchange rider minds too much, as his goals are further down the road. It's almost a bonus that he won a stage so early in the race.
"Today was a 12 minute effort, we still have some much more demanding stages in front of us," Yates said. "Of course we’ll celebrate today. One of two time trials that I’ve ever won, my first in the grand tour. We’ll look at the bigger picture now."
As the mountains loom, he has put himself in an excellent position in the general classification, already 24 seconds ahead of a rival as big as Richard Carapaz. Unexpected maybe, but a sign of form, and a very useful start to the race.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Simon Yates wins Giro d'Italia stage two time trial in Budapest
Mathieu van der Poel holds onto pink jersey for second day
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe 'moving in the right direction' after heavy crash at Liège
World champion to have tests to decide shape of season
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Simon Yates wins Giro d'Italia stage two time trial in Budapest
Mathieu van der Poel holds onto pink jersey for second day
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: The current results from the 105th edition
How the classifications look after the first day
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five talking points from stage one of the Giro d'Italia 2022
A punchy finish to stage one of the Giro d'Italia saw the superstar favourite make an immediate impact
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
'It really hurt' — Mathieu van der Poel on his first Giro d'Italia stage win
Dutchman leads race after stage one in Hungary
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Caleb Ewan will continue at Giro d'Italia despite stage one crash, says team
Australian will take to the start of short individual time trial on stage two
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel storms to victory on stage one of the Giro d'Italia
Alpecin-Fenix rider claims pink jersey after his win, Biniam Girmay in second
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 start list: Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and Richard Carapaz all set to line up at the Italian Grand Tour
The squads of all 22 teams starting in Hungary in the battle for the Maglia Rosa, with numbers
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022: Live stream the Italian Grand Tour
Find out how to watch all the live action of the 2022 edition of the Giro d'Italia on TV
By Ryan Dabbs • Published