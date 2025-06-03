'He was undercover the whole race, that's how he loves to ride' - Underrated Simon Yates proves he's one of Britain's best ever cyclists

Third going into the final weekend of the Giro d'Italia, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider turned the race upside down

An exhaustive list of all the British cyclists who have won multiple Grand Tours: Chris Froome (seven), and Simon Yates (two). It’s an exclusive club, one which Yates entered on Sunday after winning the Giro d’Italia, seven years on from winning the Vuelta a España. There were no British Giro winners in 100 editions to the start of 2018’s race; there åre now three. It’s some achievement, and Yates should be lauded for his tenacity and patience as much as his power - this year was his sixth tilt at the Italian Grand Tour. His redemptive ride on Saturday's stage was one of the best I’ve ever seen, creating one of the best stages I’ve ever watched live.

Despite all this, it is hard to escape the sense that the Visma-Lease a Bike rider is underrated. He does not have star quality in the same way that other British winners have had, and that isn’t just because pro cycling remains a niche sport. He is unlikely to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year; stop someone in the street, even someone into sports, and ignorance of the 32-year-old’s achievement would not be a surprise.

