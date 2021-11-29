Team BikeExchange Jayco focussing on widespread wins with confirmation of 2022 roster
The Australian team are optimistic they can achieve more success next season with their 28-man squad
By Ryan Dabbs
Team BikeExchange, changing their name to Team BikeExchange Jayco from 2022, have confirmed their 28-man roster ahead of the upcoming season, and are focussing on widespread wins across the team.
The Australian team managed just nine wins last season, which saw their UCI ranking fall from 11th in 2020 to 18th. However, seven new riders from seven different countries will join Team BikeExchange Jayco next season, bringing a mix of experience and youth to a squad that faced structural changes and adjustments last year.
Michael Matthews and Simon Yates remain as team leaders, while the seven new signings include track riders Kelland O’Brien and Campbell Stewart, who are looking to transition to the WorldTour road ranks, mountain biker Alex Balmer, talented young Colombian Jesus David Peña, Matteo Sobrero, who beat world champion Filippo Ganna to win the Italian time trial, the experienced Lawson Craddock, and strong mountain rider Jan Maas.
Despite the changes in personnel and rebuilding phase of the team, Team BikeExchange Jayco management are confident that they can achieve more victories in 2022 from a range of different sources.
Head Sport Director Matt White said: “Over the last two seasons our roster has changed, so we also need to do things differently and adapt.
"We have traditionally been a team that has won races across our roster from January to October and never relied on one star to deliver the majority of our wins. We did not achieve this in 2021 and it’s an area we will again focus on in 2022.
"The Grand Tours are of course very important objectives, especially with leaders like Simon Yates and Michael Matthews, but in this rebuilding phase, winning races anywhere and everywhere is also crucial. With these changes in mind, we will alter some of our goals for the coming season, and that also involves adapting our style of racing when required.”
While the team faced a difficult season in the one just gone, General Manager Brent Copeland explained that they are happy with the results upon reflection. He also claims that the struggle was necessary, making everyone more optimistic for widespread success next year.
Copeland said: “We can be very satisfied with the work that has been done this year by the performance staff, who have done an exceptional job together with the sport directors and technical staff.
"We have done a detailed analysis of the past season and we are confident that the decisions have been made in the best interest of the team, both with regards to rider selections as well as team goals and ambitions.”
Team BikeExchange Jayco for 2022:
- Alex Balmer (SWI, 21) New rider for 2022
- Jack Bauer (NZL, 36)
- Sam Bewley (NZL, 34)
- Lawson Craddock (USA, 29) New rider for 2022
- Kevin Colleoni (ITA, 22)
- Luke Durbridge (AUS, 30)
- Alex Edmondson (AUS, 27)
- Tsgabu Grmay (ETH, 30)
- Lucas Hamilton (AUS, 25)
- Michael Hepburn (AUS, 30)
- Damien Howson (AUS, 29)
- Amund Grøndahl Jansen (NOR, 27)
- Kaden Groves (AUS, 22)
- Chris Juul-Jensen (DEN, 32)
- Tanel Kangert (EST, 34)
- Alex Konychev (ITA, 23)
- Jan Maas (NED, 25) New rider for 2022
- Michael Matthews (AUS, 31)
- Cameron Meyer (AUS, 33)
- Luka Mezgec (SLO, 33)
- Kelland O’Brien (AUS, 23) New rider for 2022
- Jesús David Peña (COL, 21) New rider for 2022
- Callum Scotson (AUS, 25)
- Nick Schultz (AUS, 27)
- Dion Smith (NZL, 28)
- Matteo Sobrero (ITA, 24) New rider for 2022
- Campbell Steward (NZL, 23) New rider for 2022
- Simon Yates (GBR, 29
