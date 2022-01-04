Team BikeExchange-Jayco release new kit, will ride Giant and Liv bikes
Australian WorldTour team goes blue for the men and aubergine for the women in Alé designed strips
By Adam Becket published
Team BikeExchange-Jayco are to ride in blue for the men and "aubergine" for the women in 2022, with the roster on Giant and Liv bikes respectively.
The Australian WorldTour team announced separate colour schemes and identity for their men's and women's squads for the first time, on Monday. The women's team will ride Liv bikes, with the company's aubergine reflected in the kit, while the men's team will use Giants and have "cobalt blue" on the jersey to reflect this.
The new kits are made by Italian brand Alé, who BikeExchange-Jayco have signed a deal with for the next two seasons. The company also makes the kits of Groupama-FDJ and Bahrain Victorious.
Both the women and men will wear blue bibshorts, but will have different highlights across the whole kit.
>>> Chris Froome's 2022 preparations interrupted by knee injury
Giant's deal with the team runs until 2024, and marks the return of the Taiwanese firm to the WorldTour after they departed along with CCC at the end of 2020. Liv also sponsor Liv Racing Xstra in the Women's WorldTour.
The bikes will be equipped with Shimano groupsets and Giant's subsidiary brand of Cadex wheels, saddles, handlebars and other accessories
Team owner Gerry Ryan, who part-funds the team through the businesses he runs, said that the new deal will push the Australian team forward into its second decade.
"It seems like yesterday that we began this adventure into WorldTour cycling with the first ever Australian professional cycling team, and now we already find ourselves going into the second decade of GreenEDGE Cycling," Ryan said.
"Then again, as they say, times flies when you are having fun while hard at work. Time has passed by very fast, and the excitement and commitment is still the same as it was on day one."
He continued: "We are proud to be able to begin this new decade with the partnership of Giant, Liv and Cadex. It makes us proud to partner with Giant as they rejoin the men’s WorldTour peloton.
"It means that what we have done in the last decade and what we are bringing forward with our staff, led by our General Manager Brent Copeland, is the right route to follow. We will continue with the same spirit that has characterised us during the last ten years as we begin this new and exciting era."
New signings for the men's team include Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen and the American Lawson Craddock. Meanwhile, Grace Brown and Sarah Roy may have left the women's team, but Kristen Faulkner and Nina Kessler have been brought in.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
